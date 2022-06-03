Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.00 on Friday, reaching $306.38. 3,714,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average of $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

