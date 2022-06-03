Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day moving average is $257.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

