Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

CPT stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $128.34 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

