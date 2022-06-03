Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.57.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $128.34 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

