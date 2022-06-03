Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 544,096 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

