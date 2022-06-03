Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 166,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $101,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

