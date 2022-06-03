Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 354,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.89% of Citrix Systems worth $104,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

