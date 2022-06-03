Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $85,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $386.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

