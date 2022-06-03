Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 205,490 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $81,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.76 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.