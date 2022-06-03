Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 453,085 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $81,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

