Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 938,974 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,974 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $89,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

MRVL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,704 shares of company stock worth $14,801,033 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

