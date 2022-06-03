Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 159,141 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,141 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $74,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

