Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 171,695 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,695 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of Newmont worth $99,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,143. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

