Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,208 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $76,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,142,000 after acquiring an additional 731,748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 540,699 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

