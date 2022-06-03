Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $93,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $287.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.63.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

