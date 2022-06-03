Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 842,268 shares.The stock last traded at $56.08 and had previously closed at $56.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

