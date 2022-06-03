Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.37% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $5,124,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 99,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,174. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

