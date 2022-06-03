Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

CU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.79.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at C$365,868.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $66,791.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.