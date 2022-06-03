Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.
CU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.79.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at C$365,868.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $66,791.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
