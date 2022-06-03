Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.68.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$29.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

