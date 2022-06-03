Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$29.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

