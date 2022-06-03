Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $50.07 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Lamb Weston worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 147,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:LW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
