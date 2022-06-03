Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $50.07 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Lamb Weston worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 147,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

