Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $63 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,011 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Coty worth $63,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

COTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 161,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,841,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.