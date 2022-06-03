Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 45,000 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Lear makes up 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Lear worth $83,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of LEA traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.36. 3,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

