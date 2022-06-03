Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 1,538,252 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,252 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $138,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $104,673,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,342,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,524,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,661,000 after purchasing an additional 897,824 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

