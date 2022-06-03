Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 335,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Bunge worth $95,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BG traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.06. 20,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,505. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

