Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 348,176 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 348,176 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aptiv by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 15,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,575. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

