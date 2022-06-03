Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 7,537 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marriott International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,062. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.