Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $74.43 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 621,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $95.37. 12,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.