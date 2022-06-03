Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $74.43 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 621,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $95.37. 12,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.
In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
