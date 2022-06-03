Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to C$6.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.47.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.92. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.36.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

