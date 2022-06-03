Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 31,759 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $40,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

