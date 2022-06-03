Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $129.48 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $129,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.29 on Friday, reaching $191.57. 410,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48. The firm has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

