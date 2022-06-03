Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $73.06 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,359,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.58.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.