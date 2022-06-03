Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 10,942 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $166,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.