Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 15,555 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $53,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 49,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,960. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

