Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $68,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.