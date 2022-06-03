Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 34,062 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AES worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 61,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.