Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 34,062 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AES worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AES stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 61,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
