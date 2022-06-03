Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 4,594 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $50,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,332. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

