Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $83,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. 17,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

