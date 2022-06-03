Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises about 1.0% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $97,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,053. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $9,625,039 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

