Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up about 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameresco worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 91,439 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 2,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

