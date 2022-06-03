Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 23,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.82.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

