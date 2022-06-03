Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,198 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $145.21. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $221.29.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $536,410. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.