Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,198 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $145.21. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $221.29.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $536,410. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.