Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $15,109,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

