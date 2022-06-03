Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 1,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.