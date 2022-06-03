Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.