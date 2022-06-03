Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 14,596 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,163,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 98,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

