Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

