Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE:HI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,101. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.