Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,335 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,985. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

