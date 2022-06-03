Capital International Investors Acquires 14,244,622 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 5.03% of Activision Blizzard worth $2,604,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $77.84. 58,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,029. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

